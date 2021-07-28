Vernon Memorial Healthcare to offer 'Safe Sitter' class

Vernon Memorial Healthcare will offer the “Safe Sitter” class, Thursday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Safe Sitter” prepares boys and girls, ages 11 to 13, for the basics of childcare. Emphasis is placed on health and safety issues, particularly choking management and the use of 911 for emergencies. The class teaches safe and nurturing childcare techniques, behavior management skills and appropriate responses to medical emergencies.

Students must be 11 years old to take this class. Masks will be required. There will be 30 minutes for lunch; attendees should bring a sack lunch.

Class fee is $50. To register, visit vmh.org and click on the “Safe Sitter” link.

