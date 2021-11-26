Vernon Memorial Healthcare to sponsor COVID-19 vaccination clinic Dec. 4

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will take place 8 a.m. to noon at Hirsch Clinic. Hirsch Clinic is located on the fourth floor of the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St., Viroqua.
All three vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, will be available. Appointments are available for first doses, boosters, third doses and pediatric doses.
Appointments are required. Call Hirsch Clinic at 608-637-3174 to schedule an appointment.