Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) and Versiti will hold a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 4. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua.

To make an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or visit versiti.org/wi and use the ZIP code search.

Versiti Blood Centers report an urgent need for blood collection around the holidays. Make your appointment today.