Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Versiti to hold blood drive

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) and Versiti will hold a blood drive Friday, Feb. 18. The event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua.
To make an appointment, call 877-232-4376 or visit bit.ly/givefeb18.
Versiti Blood Centers report continued challenges affecting blood supply. Did you know:
- Every two seconds someone needs bloods to survive.
- One in seven patients entering a hospital will use blood.
Please support your community by donating blood. Make an appointment today!