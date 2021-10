Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) and Versiti will hold a blood drive Friday, Nov. 5. The event will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua.

All blood types are needed. Versiti reports the blood supply is very low right now, and blood centers across the county are extremely low on inventory. In addition, Versiti reports a 10% increase in blood usage this year, adding to the need.