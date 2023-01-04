Vernon Memorial Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

Vernon Memorial Healthcare is happy to welcome the first baby of 2023.

Proud parents Nicole Clark and Omar Tomlinson, of Viroqua, welcomed their son, Maverick Lee, at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 2. Maverick was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings Zoey and Bailey Clark and Kobe and Jace Tomlinson also greeted their little brother.