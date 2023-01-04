Vernon Memorial Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

Vernon Memorial Healthcare is happy to welcome the first baby of 2023.
Proud parents Nicole Clark and Omar Tomlinson, of Viroqua, welcomed their son, Maverick Lee, at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 2. Maverick was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings Zoey and Bailey Clark and Kobe and Jace Tomlinson also greeted their little brother.
South Korea has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, with birth rates falling for the past three years.
IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022
Rotary Lights visitors walk through a light tunnel in the south section of Riverside Park. Rotary Lights runs through New Years Eve.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Carolers
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holiday train
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo and Christmas trees
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While this illuminated horse and buggy aren't going anywhere fast, carriage rides are available on select nights at Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The entrance marquee greets visitors to the 28th annual Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While snow might be sparse on the ground, lights create an impressive snowman.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sisters, Kiersten Bruns, left, and Alexis Bruns roast marshmallows for s'mores at one of the fire pits.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A dusting of snow graces Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A fire-breathing dragon adds some fantasy flair to this year's Rotary Lights lineup.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reindeer and sleigh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Light tunnel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
American flag and helicopter
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary Lights Reindeer
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Amara Rose Foundation has a tree at Rotary Lights in La Crosse that honors those lost to addiction. In that spirit, the foundation filled a box with ornaments. People who have lost a loved one to addiction are invited to write the name of their loved one on an ornament and hang it on the tree in memoriam. In just eight days, 40 ornaments were hung by grieving family and friends. "This makes an impactful statement about what's going on in our community," said Heidi Overson, one of the foundation's founders. "We are expecting at least 100 ornaments to be hung on the tree by Dec. 31. One person said it was healing to hang their ornament. Some shed tears. Others hang the ornament and take a photo of the tree afterward." Anyone who's lost a loved one to addiction is welcome to hang an ornament and/or a photo on the foundation's tree.
Contributed photo
Rotary Lights at Winnebago Park wish passers-by a Merry Christmas.
Steve Rundio
An elephant sprays itself with water as part of the Rotary Lights decorations at Riverside Park.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!