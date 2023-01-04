 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon Memorial Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

The first baby of 2023 born at Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua is Maverick Lee, son of Nicole Clark and Omar Tomlinson of Viroqua. Maverick was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 2. Also pictured are Maverick's older siblings.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare is happy to welcome the first baby of 2023.

Proud parents Nicole Clark and Omar Tomlinson, of Viroqua, welcomed their son, Maverick Lee, at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 2. Maverick was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Siblings Zoey and Bailey Clark and Kobe and Jace Tomlinson also greeted their little brother.

