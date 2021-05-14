Vernon Memorial Healthcare's Kim Larson receives RWHC Rural Health Ambassador Award

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has announced that Kim Larson, VMH Lab Manager, is the recipient of the 2021 Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative (RWHC) Rural Health Ambassador Award. The award was presented by RWHC Director of Advocacy Jeremy Levin and VMH CEO/Administrator David Hartburg during a ceremony at VMH on Friday, May 14.

RWHC’s Ambassador Award recognizes employees at member hospitals who have promoted their respective organizations and made noticeable contributions to rural health care.

“During the pandemic, Kim took everyday changes head on, without hesitation, and educated her staff, making sure the patients and community were always a top priority,” said Kim’s nomination, written by a co-worker. “Kim has made her staff feel safe and supported. She is not only an asset to VMH, but also to the local rural community.”

Vice President of Clinic Services Carrie Blum adds, “Kim puts our patients at the center of every decision she makes. She values input from her team and is an advocate for VMH. Kim has gone above and beyond in her role, including filling in as needed on evenings and nights while maintaining her manager responsibilities.”

Kim is a Viroqua native and a graduate of Western Technical College. She became VMH Lab Manager in 2016.

“This award is a great honor for all of us,” Kim said. “It’s an honor to be recognized when so many other hospital employees were working just as hard throughout the pandemic. This is an opportunity to shine a light on the important role the lab team plays in patient care.”

