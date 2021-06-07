Vernon Memorial Healthcare's 'Walk with a Doc' returns

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has announced the return of “Walk with a Doc.”
Join Dr. Elizabeth Roberts for exercise and education Monday, June 14, at 12:15 p.m. Meet outside the main doors for Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St., Viroqua. The walk will conclude by 1 p.m. VMH asks that participants who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, along with any person who feels safer doing so, to please wear a mask.
Visit walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/viroqua for additional details.