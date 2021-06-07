 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon Memorial Healthcare's 'Walk with a Doc' returns
0 Comments

Vernon Memorial Healthcare's 'Walk with a Doc' returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has announced the return of “Walk with a Doc.”

Join Dr. Elizabeth Roberts for exercise and education Monday, June 14, at 12:15 p.m. Meet outside the main doors for Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St., Viroqua. The walk will conclude by 1 p.m. VMH asks that participants who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, along with any person who feels safer doing so, to please wear a mask.

Visit walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/viroqua for additional details.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News