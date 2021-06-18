Vernon Memorial Healthcare's 'Walk With A Doc' takes place Mondays

Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) has announced the return of “Walk With A Doc."
Join a VMH provider every Monday for exercise and conversation. Meet at 12:15 p.m. outside the main doors of Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St., Viroqua. The walk will conclude by 1 p.m. VMH asks that participants who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, along with any person who feels safer doing so, to please wear a mask.
“Walk With A Doc” will occur every Monday throughout the summer.
Visit walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/viroqua for additional details.