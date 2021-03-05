Vernon, Monroe counties pursue revisions to manure storage ordinances

Heaton-Amrhein said that the targeted performance standards to be proposed are not yet out for public comment. She said that it is likely to be a long process, and the counties could wait and then consider any further updates if and when the task force’s recommendations are passed into law.

Abandoned facilities

There was extensive discussion about whether to include language about abandoned storage facilities, and how land buyers could be protected from liabilities associated with storage facilities that had not been properly shut down.

Micheel said that he has been trying for years to get idle storage facilities included on the list of disclosures for properties that are being sold.

Duane Chapman observed that if a structure is abandoned for more than a couple of years, it likely will not go back into use. He said that if use were to be resumed, then inspections and possibly upgrades would be required.

Phil Mlsna commented that when he had recently purchased a property and decided to put a storage structure back into operation, it had cost him $6-7 thousand.

“Nothing is grandfathered in, and a re-inspection will be required right away, even if the structure is only five years old,” Mlsna said.