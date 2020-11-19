Vernon Tech Center to open in Viroqua in December

Vernon Communications Cooperative (VC Co-op) and Leum Technologies, Inc. are excited to announce a new joint venture in Viroqua. The venture involves opening a community technology center, Vernon Tech Center, at VC Co-op’s former Viroqua office, located at 214 N. Main St.
The timing of this partnership comes at a point in time when VC Co-op, affected by how the pandemic has changed the business, made the decision to close their Viroqua office located at 214 N. Main St. Leum Technologies saw an opportunity to step in and not only fill the void but expand on the technology needs for the area.
“When I learned of VC Co-op stepping away from the Viroqua location, I knew it was a loss for our community. This area is in need of a one-stop technology center. This is a great location and opportunity for Leum Technologies to work with Vernon Communications to fill this need,” said Scott Leum, President of Leum Technologies.
The center will be a one-stop shop that offers technology advice, products, and services to local homes and businesses. In addition, VC Co-op customers will be able to drop off bills, pick up equipment, etc. All the services that were offered before the closing will be offered again with some additions. These services will include:
- Computer sales, installation, and setup;
- Computer diagnostics, repair, and upgrades;
- Help desk support for PCs, Macs, phones, tablets, and Smart TVs;
- Computer parts and accessories;
- Cables and connectors for all types of electronics;
- Digitizing photos, video tapes, slides, and negatives;
- Website design and hosting;
- Online and offsite backup.
“In these challenging times, VC Co-op made a very difficult decision in closing the Viroqua office. We are excited that Leum Technologies identified a solution that not only reopens the Viroqua location but has a plan to expand on the services that we offered,” said Rod Olson, CEO of VC Co-op.
The new Vernon Tech Center intends to open in December and will serve as a resource to the community during a time when many residents are relying on technology to work remotely, learn virtually, and interact socially. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found on their website at www.vernontechcenter.com.
