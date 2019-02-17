On Saturday, March 2, the Vernon Women’s Alliance (VWA) is hosting two women’s self defense classes at the Viroqua Athletic Club in the Landmark Center, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. A Mother and Daughter class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and an Adult Women’s class will run from 1-4 .m.
Emily Rozeske, vice president of membership for VWA, became invested in bringing this training to Viroqua in the spring of 2018. “In today’s world, there are many reasons why women should be concerned for their personal safety. The goal of this class is to empower women to feel secure, capable and strong -- to own their personal space, voice and power.”
The two days of classes that were held in 2018 with full attendance prompted the organization to consider making this an annual event. “All of our members enthusiastically support this event. It fits our mission and is a great opportunity for the community,” said Susan Weber, president of VWA.
The Viroqua Athletic Club and Driftless Gymnastics has donated the use of the facility and mats, and GoMacro has donated Macrobar Minis for all attendees.
There will be two female instructors and a few male assistants, all with experienced martial arts backgrounds, to help practice the moves learned in this contact-based training.
Instructor Gayle Nielsen is an 8th degree black belt in Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu with more than30 years of martial arts training and teaching experience. She co-developed and taught the program Protect Against Assault: Self-Defense and Survival (PASS).
Nielsen will be co-teaching with Melanie Martinez who is trained in Judo, Karate, Capoeira, and for the last 12 years in Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu. She is a 5th degree black belt and holds a shidoshi (teacher’s license).
“Women deserve to feel confident and safe. We teach the mindset and techniques to accomplish both,” Nielsen said.
The cost of the classes is $20 per adult and $10 for girls under the age of 18. Contact Rozeske at ejrozeske@gmail.com or 608-632-6540 for a registration form or more information.
