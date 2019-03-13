Vernon Women’s Alliance (VWA) will be meeting for lunch and networking Tuesday, March 19, at the Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month's speaker will be Lynn Berra, style coordinator.

VWA is network of local women. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. VWA meets the third Tuesday of the month and meetings offer members programming and speakers throughout the year.

All area women are invited to attend one of the meetings to learn more about the group. Contact Susan Weber at sweber@citizensfirstbank.net for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.