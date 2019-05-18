Vernon Women’s Alliance (VWA) will be meeting for lunch and networking Tuesday, May 21, at the Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s guest speaker is Jackie Ortmeier-Crance of New Horizons who will speak on human trafficking
VWA is network of local women. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. VWA meets the third Tuesday of the month and meetings offer members programming and speakers throughout the year.
All area women are invited to attend one of the meetings to learn more about the group. Contact VWA President Amanda Warthesen at amandawarthesen@gmail.com.
