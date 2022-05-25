 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Versiti blood drive slated June 17 in Chaseburg

  • 0

Be the Pulse of the Summer! A Versiti Chaseburg Community Blood Drive will be held at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., Friday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Schedule an appointment to be a priority donor. Contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or call 877-232-4376 or go online at versiti.org/WI.

Blood donors rock! Donate and receive a portable Bluetooth speaker, while supplies last. Make sure you eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. The Chaseburg Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 is serving lunch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News