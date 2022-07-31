Versiti, Papa Murphy’s partner to serve up a slice of thanks for blood donors

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is excited to announce a premier partnership with Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza to thank donors for lifesaving blood donations.

Through Aug. 14, all attempting donors will receive a coupon code for $10 off their online order of $20 or more while supplies last (the offer is available at select mobile blood drives and donor centers.)

Blood donation helps patients of all ages who are victims of traumatic accidents, needing organ transplants, or fighting through diseases like cancer.

Blood drives at schools during the school year make up 20 percent of the blood collected by Versiti. During the summer months, many blood centers like Versiti experience a significant dip in blood donation as families take vacations and schools are closed.

As summer break winds down, Versiti encourages Wisconsin residents to consider donating blood, an action that can save up to three lives.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visiting online Versiti.org/WI.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.