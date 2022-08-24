 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vesterheim's CEO to speak at Westby Sons of Norway meeting

Westby Sons of Norway lodge will be hosting Chris Johnson, the CEO of Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30. The event will be held at the Westby Community Center, with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

There are always exciting things happening at Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum. Learn about Vesterheim’s history and strong roots, and find out the latest news about exhibitions, events and programs at Vesterheim. Finally, you’ll hear about Vesterheim’s vision for a bold future.

The program is open to the public, so everyone is invited.

