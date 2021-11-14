Veterans Day observed in Viroqua

Veterans Day was observed with a program held in the Viroqua High School gym, Thursday.

Rain on Thursday morning forced the program indoors without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic; if the morning had been dry the program would have been taken place at the veterans memorial downtown.

The program included music selections performed by the high school band, the national anthem sung by student Abigail Wileman, a reading of the Veterans Day Proclamation by Pete Swanson, Viroqua American Legion Post 138 commander, a salute to veterans by Eric Sherry, quartermaster, Viroqua VFW Post 3032, a flag folding ceremony by VFW Auxiliary Post 3032 and Taps played by students Maxwell Thew and Devin Springborn. The presentation and retiring of the colors was carried out by the American Legion and VFW posts.

The event was livestreamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. A link can be found on the school district’s website.

