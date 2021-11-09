Veterans Day program planned in Viroqua

Veterans Day will be observed in Viroqua at the downtown veterans memorial at 10 a.m. If the weather is bad/cold, the program will take place in the high school gym without an audience.

The tentative program includes the prelude by the Viroqua High School band, the presentation of colors by American Legion Post 130, VFW Post 3032 and VFW Post 3032 Auxiliary, the national anthem by Abi Wileman, a welcome by Pete Swanson, “Armed Forces Salute” by the VHS band, a flag folding ceremony by the VFW 3032 Auxiliary, reading, a moment of silence and taps by Maxwell Thew and the VHS band, the retiring of colors by American Legion Post 130, VFW Post 3032 and VFW Post 3032 Auxiliary, and closing remarks by Pete Swanson.