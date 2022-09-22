Viking program for Leif Erickson Day slated at Country Coon Prairie Church near Westby

Please join us on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., when Luke Borsvold will present “Vikings: Weapons, Clothing, Jewelry and More.” Borsvold is a professional Viking-age reenactor and living history scholar. He has a master’s degree in Medieval History from the University of Glasgow in Scotland and currently lives in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, with his wife of 10 years, Andrea, and his three children, Torsten, Freya and Ivar.

Borsvold has been participating in the Viking reenactment world for six years, two of which he has coordinated and run events as the leader of his group, the Storm Wolves. As a “Norswedane,” as he calls himself, Luke truly appreciates and is proud of his Scandinavian heritage and the festivals associated with it. He enjoys being part of family-friendly, historical, and cultural events, and has performed throughout the Midwest in communities that are rich in Norwegian heritage.

Borsvold and his fellow Viking reenactors portray historically-based Viking combat, clothing, and culture. They showcase the weapons used by Vikings, such as swords, spears, shields, and axes. The group demonstrates live-steel, competitive fights to illustrate the use of weapons in war, and to demonstrate battle-field tactics such as the “shield wall.” When doing live reenactments, Borsvold and his group stay in period tents and camp on the performance grounds. Their reenactments are based on historically accurate, pictorial, and archeological evidence.

The program will be held at the historic and beautiful Country Coon Prairie Church, located at S2706 Coon Prairie Road between Westby and Viroqua. This church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its importance as a monument to Norwegian immigration to this community. Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. is sponsoring the event as a fundraiser to help generate capital for a new church roof.

General seating tickets can be purchased now for $10 per person from a CCPCP board member or at the Westby Coon Prairie Church. You can also email countrycoonprairiepreservation@gmail.com or call 612-810-2813 to purchase tickets now. Doors will open and tickets will be available at noon at the Country Coon Prairie Church on the day of the event. Please check our Facebook page for more information.