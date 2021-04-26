 Skip to main content
Village Board of Coon Valley approves purchasing water, sewer utility truck
The Village Board of Coon Valley approved purchasing a water and sewer utility truck at a special meeting, Monday April 19.

Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the village board voted to purchase a 2022 three-quarter-ton Ford F-250 for $32,605; however, is unable to place the order now with Ford.

Williamson said board members also approved Makepeace Engineering’s $2,000 bid to work on FEMA park repairs with needed mapping. She said Makepeace Engineering will do mapping overlays showing what was in the village park prior to the floods and where things, such as the shelter, will be located out of the flood flow. Makepeace Engineering will also do the elevations.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

