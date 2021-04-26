Village Board of Coon Valley approves purchasing water, sewer utility truck

Clerk-Treasurer Renita Williamson said the village board voted to purchase a 2022 three-quarter-ton Ford F-250 for $32,605; however, is unable to place the order now with Ford.

Williamson said board members also approved Makepeace Engineering’s $2,000 bid to work on FEMA park repairs with needed mapping. She said Makepeace Engineering will do mapping overlays showing what was in the village park prior to the floods and where things, such as the shelter, will be located out of the flood flow. Makepeace Engineering will also do the elevations.