Village Board of Coon Valley receives gazebo update

The Village Board of Coon Valley received an update on the gazebo construction at its regular meeting, Tuesday, April 13.

Renita Williamson, clerk-treasurer, said in an interview after the meeting there is a hold up in getting the kit for the gazebo, which will be located in Veterans Memorial Park. She said the village is expecting the kit will be shipped in late May or the first part of June, because the company is having trouble getting materials.

Williamson said the gazebo is made of cedar and it was ordered from Vixen Hills, the same company that created the kit for the original gazebo that was damaged by flooding. She added Dirt Monkey was hired to do the dirt work and will hire a contractor to build the new gazebo.

Village board members also approved the purchase of a used concession trailer for $23,000. Williamson said the hookups are in the park and the concession trailer can be pulled out of the park. She said the village is trying to mitigate flood damage by having the trailer instead of a permanent concession stand in the park.

The village board also approved hiring Makepeace Engineering to do bid specifications for repairing flood damaged park path and the area between both parking lots.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.