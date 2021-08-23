Village of Gays Mills offers tree care workshop

The village of Gays Mills will host a free workshop to train homeowners in basic tree care. The workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration by Sept. 4 is requested to ensure adequate materials are available. Participants can start gathering at 8:30 a.m. in the Gays Mills Community Commerce Building, 16381 State Hwy. 131, to network, look at tree care equipment, and enjoy a treat.

Workshop participants will learn how to do basic tree care themselves — from selecting the right tree through how to plant, mulch, water, prune for strong structure, and protect from common sources of damage. They will learn when a tree care professional should be called. Resources to help landowners keep their trees healthy, sound, and providing many benefits for the long term will be identified.

Weather and time permitting, portions of the workshop may be conducted outside. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to walk short distances. Masks are strongly encouraged for all indoor portions of the workshop.