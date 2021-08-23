Village of Gays Mills offers tree care workshop

The village of Gays Mills will host a free workshop to train homeowners in basic tree care. The workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration by Sept. 4 is requested to ensure adequate materials are available. Participants can start gathering at 8:30 a.m. in the Gays Mills Community Commerce Building, 16381 State Hwy. 131, to network, look at tree care equipment, and enjoy a treat.
Workshop participants will learn how to do basic tree care themselves — from selecting the right tree through how to plant, mulch, water, prune for strong structure, and protect from common sources of damage. They will learn when a tree care professional should be called. Resources to help landowners keep their trees healthy, sound, and providing many benefits for the long term will be identified.
Weather and time permitting, portions of the workshop may be conducted outside. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to walk short distances. Masks are strongly encouraged for all indoor portions of the workshop.
Certified Arborist Butch Whitney will be our instructor. Butch has been a second generation arborist for the past 30 years and is owner of Whitney Tree Service, LLC. His responsibilities include insect and disease diagnosis, scheduling tree pruning and removal operations, and working with southern Wisconsin communities on tree maintenance issues. This is the third time that Butch has taught portions of tree care workshops in Gays Mills.
Register for the workshop by calling the Gays Mills Village Office at 608-735-4341 during regular office hours, Village Forester Cindy at 608-872-2184 or sending an email to crowhollowfarm@yahoo.com.