Village of Gays Mills to offer free webinar on invasive plants

The village of Gays Mills is offering a free Zoom webinar on invasive plant identification and control Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This webinar will provide the basic information needed to recognize and manage invasive plants common – or coming -- to western Wisconsin.
Information provided will help participants understand the impact on invasive plants on their community, identify invasive plants, and take steps to minimize the negative impacts of invasive plants.
The course is appropriate for community forestry, parks, and public works employees, municipal officials and park board members, workers who manage vegetation on public or private lands, and landowners wanting to maintain native vegetation and provide good ecological services through their property.
Anne Pearce will teach the course with assistance from Dr. Mark Renz. Pearce is the Wisconsin First Detector Network Coordinator. She coordinates the Wisconsin First Detector network (WIFDN), a statewide citizen science network that empowers people to take action against invasive species through education and volunteer opportunities. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Invasive Plants Association of Wisconsin and leads volunteer restoration work parties at the UW-Madison Arboretum. Renz is UW-Madison Professor and Extension Weed Specialist.
Register for the webinar at https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsceGvqT8pGdF7JuWsDUSqEmgtGgYVEviT or contact Cindy Kohles at crowhollowfarm@yahoo.com to get the registration link.
This training is funded in part by an urban forestry grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Program as authorized under s. 23.097, Wis. Stat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!