Viola celebrates 91st Horse and Colt Show

The 91st Viola Horse and Colt Show brought many visitors to the Vernon County village.

Saturday’s events included a horse pull, an arts and crafts show, horse show, rabbit and poultry show, judging of dairy cattle, fast stock, swine and sheep, boys and girls exhibits and household exhibits in the Viola Community Building, four-wheel, two-wheel and tractor pulls, an antique tractor pull, parade, pedal pull, live music, midway rides and a country music dance at the community hall.

Friday’s program included midway rides, four-wheel drive truck and tractor pulls, live music and judging of boys and girls and household exhibits.

The Viola Horse and Colt Show Committee dedicated the 2022 premium book to Annette Edgar, who, for many years, was in charge of the boys and girls exhibits.

The Junior Cowgirl and Junior Cowboy were Ella Goodwin Schlifer and Luke Fredrickson. They helped lead the parade and each received a cowboy hat, T-shirt and a wristband for the midway carnival rides on Friday night. It was the eighth annual contest.