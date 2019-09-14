After being cancelled in 2018 because of flooding, the 89th annual Viola Horse and Colt Show is ready to go as planned on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“It’s a relief (to have the event),” Greg Kellogg, president of the Viola Horse and Colt Show, said. “You put in the same amount of work whether it’s cancelled or not.”
Kellogg said the Horse and Colt Show was also cancelled in 2016 because there was flooding on the weekend of the event.
“I’m looking forward to giving the community a celebration after a devastating year,” Kellogg said. “Last year just devastated the town.”
The dairy cattle show has been reinstated after it was announced it had been cancelled. “We have enough interest to have the cattle show,” Kellogg said. All other livestock shows will also be held.
Kellogg said a couple highlights this year include an eight-horse hitch leading the parade on Saturday at 1 p.m., and Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways offering a wristband special Friday, Sept. 20, from 6-10 p.m. He said the carnival company is new for the Horse and Colt Show, and is the same company that is used at the Vernon County Fair.
Events on Friday, Sept. 20, include a truck and tractor pull at 6:30 p.m., and a ranch rodeo and shoot-out penning at 6 p.m.
Events on Saturday, Sept. 21, include a horse-pulling contest on the Viola American Legion grounds at 9:30 a.m., a horse show at Bud Wheeler Memorial Arena at 10 a.m., an antique tractor pull at 11 a.m., and a truck and tractor pull at 10 a.m., which resumes following the parade.
A free country and western dance will be held in the Viola Community Building Saturday from 6-10 p.m. This year’s show will feature Monty Berger and the Country Gold band.
More details can be found at www.horseandcoltshow.com.
