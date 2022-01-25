Viola man injured in a slide-off on State Hwy. 131

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident, which happened in the town of Kickapoo just outside of the village of Readstown, was reported at 9:05 p.m. Randolph Oler, 66, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 131 when he lost control of his truck on snow-covered roads. Oler crossed the centerline and went off of the road coming to rest on a slight embankment. There was no damage to the truck and Oler was treated and released at the scene. Oler was wearing his seat belt and airbags did not deploy.