Viola man injured in one-vehicle crash in Crawford County

A Viola man received bumps and scrapes in a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County, Sunday, May 23.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:07 p.m. the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a one vehicle accident on State Hwy. 27 just north of Helland Road in the town of Utica with no road blockage.

James O. Buros, 73, of was traveling morthbound on State Hwy. 27 in 2017 Freightliner milk truck. Buros went on to the right shoulder of the road to avoid a deer on the road. Buros was unable to get the milk truck back on the road, and continued down a small embankment; the truck tipped onto the passenger side and came to rest in a field.

Buros sustained some bumps and scrapes but refused medical transport at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Seneca Fire Department, Seneca First Responders, Ocooch Mountain Rescue, Crawford County Highway Department and Milo’s Towing of Prairie Du Chien.

