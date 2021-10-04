Viola man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

A Viola man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56 between County Road S and County Road SS in the town of Liberty just after 11 p.m. Oct. 1.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, as first responders arrived and began to assess the situation, it was determined the operator, Daren Matthes, 55, lost control of his vehicle due to a medical episode. There was no damage to the vehicle or cattle trailer.

Matthes was wearing his seat belt, and was treated and released at the scene. There is no further information to report.

Viola Fire and Viola EMS assisted at the scene.

