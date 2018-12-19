A Cashton woman and her daughter received minor injuries at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 56 near Boggs Drive in the town of Liberty.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Valerie A. Holey, 41, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when she lost control on the icy roads. Her vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking the embankment and rolling over, before coming to rest on its wheels. Holey was extricated from the vehicle by the Viola Fire Department. Holey and her 3-year-old daughter were transported to Vernon Memorial.
The Viola Fire Department, Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and Viola Police Department assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
