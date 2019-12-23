Viola woman injured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 56

A Viola woman received minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover Saturday, Dec. 21, on State Hwy. 56 just east of County Road S in the town of Liberty.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:15 p.m., Larry Hooker, 64, of Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56 when his pickup truck hit a patch of ice, entered the ditch, and rolled over. Passenger Linda Hooker, 72, also of Viola, was transported by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The Viola Fire Department and Viola Ambulance service assisted at the scene.