Viola woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56 and Lewison Road
Viola woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56 and Lewison Road

A Viola woman received non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident, Wednesday, Aug. 5, on State Hwy. 56 and Lewison Road. 

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:07 p.m., Emilie R. Brose, 17, of Westby, was at the stop sign on Lewison Road preparing to turn left onto State Hwy. 56 in the town of Viroqua. A vehicle operated by Jason B. Small, 49, of Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56. Brose turned left in front of Small's vehicle and was struck on the rear driver's side of her vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled.

Monica T. E. Swadley, 56, of Viola, was a passenger in Small's vehicle and reported non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Haley M. Hagen, 18, of Coon Valley, Mitchell L. McKittrick, 18, of Westby, and Logan J. Froiseth, 18, of Viroqua, were passengers in Brose's vehicle.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Sleepy Hollow Towing. The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Viroqua Police Department and Viroqua Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

