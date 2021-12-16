Viola woman taken into custody for OUI following crash

A Viola woman was taken into custody for operating under the influence, following a crash on State Hwy. 131 just north of County Road S in the town of Kickapoo, Monday, Dec. 13, shortly after 2 a.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Cassidy Turner, 24, was southbound on Hwy. 131 when she became distracted and lost control. Turner said she was trying to negotiate the corner too fast, which caused her to lose control. Her vehicle struck an embankment before rolling on its side and sliding down the highway. The vehicle came to rest facing north in the southbound lane on the driver's side.

Turner complained of no injuries in the accident and she was wearing her seat belt. Airbags did not deploy. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting the sheriff's office was the Readstown Fire Department and the Readstown First Responders.

