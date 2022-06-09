Viroqua After-School program registration set for June 22

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, announces the registration date for the 2022-23 After-School program. Registration will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library, Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m.

With the new school year, the program will be expanding from 30 students to 45 students. The program will accept 35 students enrolled in first-fourth grade and 10 students enrolled in fifth-sixth grade for a new “Bridge Program.” The Bridge Program will offer children enrolled in fifth-sixth grade structured time at the library to include homework help and the opportunity to participate in special events for all students enrolled in the After-School program. The After-School program is for students enrolled in first to sixth grade from public, private and chartered schools plus home-schooled students.

The required program registration materials can be found on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of registration. Electronic forms or ones turned in prior to June 22 will not be accepted. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will be offered five days per week from 3 to 5:15 p.m.The program will operate from Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, to Friday, May 26, 2023. Enrollment is limited to 45 students. The program follows the Viroqua Area School District calendar.

McIntosh Memorial Library has hosted an After-School program in partnership with Viroqua Area Schools since 2017.

For more information about the program, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org or call 608-637-7151, extension 5. The program is sponsored by McIntosh Memorial Library, Viroqua Area Schools and the Viroqua Area Foundation.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0