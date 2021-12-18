Viroqua airport to receive funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

On Dec. 17, Rep. Ron Kind announced that Wisconsin airports will receive $39.7 million in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with over $4.3 million headed to airports in the Third Congressional District. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. More funding for Wisconsin airports is expected in years to come.

Viroqua Municipal Airport is receiving a $159,000 Airport Infrastructure Grant in Fiscal Year 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Our rural and regional airports in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District connect us to the rest of our state, the country, and the world,” Kind said. “This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will help our airports upgrade their infrastructure and improve safety, all while creating good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites.”

For a full list of Wisconsin airports receiving , click here.

Kind voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Nov. 5, and the package was signed into law Nov. 15. This legislation will provide Wisconsin with an estimated $5.2 billion to repair our highways, $225 million to replace and repair bridges, $100 million to expand broadband access to all Wisconsinites, $592 million for improved public transportation options, $198 million for infrastructure development for airports over the next five years, and more.

