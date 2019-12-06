You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua area choirs celebrate the season with song
Songs of Advent and the Christmas season filled the sanctuary at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua, Sunday night, when it hosted the annual Caroling of the Choirs.

Eight area choirs performed at the annual event, which is sponsored by the Viroqua Ministerial Association. The evening ended, as it has in years past, with the mass choir singing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Following the program a time of fellowship and refreshments was held. The social time is hosted in turn by one of the participating congregations. This year, Lighthouse Baptist, Assembly of God and Church of the Nazarene provided and served the refreshments.

A freewill offering was held midway through the concert. The offertory will be donated to the Viroqua Food Pantry.

