Viroqua Area Foundation creates The Dyson Family Endowment Fund

The Viroqua Area Foundation has been given $468,600 from the estate of John and Grace Dyson to create The Dyson Family Endowment Fund.

The Dyson Family Endowment Fund has been created through the Viroqua Area Foundation to gift $50,000 to the tree removal and replanting of materials at the Viroqua Cemetery, $100,000 to the parks in Viroqua and $318,600 to scholarships for Viroqua High School graduates.

John was born on June 4, 1929, in Viroqua. He grew up in Viroqua and graduated from the Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Illinois, before attending Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, earning a degree in Economics in 1951. After college, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany before beginning his career with Kimberly Clark in Niagara Falls, New York. With Kimberly Clark, he later moved to New York City, where he married Grace Danelo in 1962. Upon the death of his father, John moved his young family back to Viroqua so he could serve as President of the State Bank of Viroqua. During this time, John was a member of the Viroqua Country Club, VFW and the American Legion, and was a board member of the La Crosse Trust Company and the Viroqua Cemetery Association. John enjoyed golf, travel, cigars, crossword puzzles, music, sailing, and watching movies and sports of all types, especially football and his beloved Packers. He was a quiet, intelligent man, with a keen sense of humor.

Grace was born on May 6, 1930, in Rochester, New York. She grew up in Brighton, Minnesota, and graduated from Brighton High School before attending Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where she earned a degree in Home Economics in 1952. She worked several years in New York City before marrying her college love, John Dyson. They were married on July 21, 1962 and were married 56 years. After starting their family in Manhattan, Grace and John decided Viroqua was a more suitable place to raise their children and made the move in 1965. They spent nearly 30 years in Viroqua. Grace enjoyed all aspects of being a wife and mother. When she wasn’t busy caring for her family, she enjoyed traveling; attending the theater, symphony and movies; and golfing in her later years. Those who knew Grace will remember her devotion to John and her children — Bill, Lisa and Jack, her intelligence and her quiet grace.