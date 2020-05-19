Viroqua-area Memorial Day services take on different formats because of pandemic

Memorial Day, which was first observed May 30, 1868, is the day set aside to honor men and women who died while serving in the United States military.
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 concerns some observances will be held in a different format, while others have been canceled.
Viroqua
The Memorial Day observance will be different in the city – there won’t be the usual parade with members of the Viroqua Middle School band, veterans, Girl and Boy scouts, and a parade marshal making its way to Viroqua Cemetery.
However, with the help of Eric Sherry from the Viroqua VFW and Peder Swanson from the Viroqua American Legion, a pre-recorded program will be aired on WVRQ-AM 1360/FM 107.3 and Vernon Communications Cable Channel 18, Monday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m.
Gary Gilbertson, with Coon Valley Legion Post 116, will give the welcome and Matt Angell with Church of the Nazerene will give the invocation.
Brooks Ekern, a senior at Viroqua High School, will sing the national anthem, while Brad Thew, VHS/VMS band director and veteran, will present the General Orders.
A Tribute to Civil and Spanish American Ward Dead will be given by Kaylee Baker, a VHS junior, while fellow junior Olivia Gartner will read “In Flanders Field” and “Reply to Flanders Field.”
“The Gettysburg Address” will be presented by Abby Harless, a VHS junior, and vocal selection will be performed by Abi Wileman, VHS sophomore and Brooks Ekern, VHS senior.
A Tribute to World War I Dead will be read by Peder Swanson, Viroqua American Legion Post 138, while a Tribute to World War II Dead will be given by Brad Thew.
A Tribute to the Korean War Dead will be presented by Peder Swanson, while A Tribute to Vietnam Veterans will be presented by Keith Yahn, Viroqua VFW Post 3032, and A Tribute to Desert Storm and Afghanistan Dead will be given by Eric Sherry, Viroqua VFW Post 3032.
Matt Angell with Church of the Nazerene will give the benediction.
In addition, there will be a Viroqua Middle School band selection, the VFW and Legion firing squad, and Severn Tuben playing Taps, all from the 2019 program.
The program will end with band selections and patriotic recorded music.
Coon Valley
Due to the social distancing required by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coon Valley has been forced to cancel the usual Memorial Day program and parade this year. This is a break from a tradition that has spanned decades in the village.
But while the program and parade have been cancelled, residents are asked to take the time to pause and remember those who the day is set aside for, the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our country.
The Coon Valley American Legion Post will still conduct military rites at the local cemeteries. The schedule will be as follows:
- Koethe Cemetery 7:30 a.m.;
- Trinity Church of Christ, Mormon Coulee 7:45 a.m.;
- St. Joseph Ridge Church 8 a.m.;
- North Ridge Cemetery 8:30 a.m.;
- Esofea Bethany Lutheran Church 9 a.m.;
- Coon Valley Lutheran Church 9:30 a.m.
Soldiers Grove
Memorial Day services will not be held in Soldiers Grove; however, Legionnaires will travel to area cemeteries to conduct rifle salutes.
Viola
A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Viola Cemetery close to the road on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. Wreaths will be laid on nine white crosses representing every war from the War of 1812 to the present. There will also be a rifle salute and Taps.
Cancellations
Memorial Day services in Readstown, Westby, De Soto and La Farge will not be held this year.
