The Viroqua Area Men's Chorus will have their final performance of the 2019 season, Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua. This program is a benefit for the expansion of the Viroqua Community Food Pantry that is located at the church.
The evening begins with tours of the present food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m., with explanations of the needs and expansion plans for the food pantry facilities. The men's chorus concert begins at 7 p.m., featuring new music from this season, as well as a variety of songs from previous seasons. Snacks will be served following the program and a freewill offering will be taken to assist the food pantry in its efforts to serve the community.
The Viroqua Area Men's Chorus was established in 1996 and first performed at the sesquicentennial celebration at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Since that time, the chorus has performed at the Temple Theatre in benefits for the Vernon County Historical Society, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Vernon County Commission on Aging, and many more. The chorus regularly sings for worship services at area churches, at the Vernon County Fair, and the ice cream social at the Sherry-Butt House. The chorus has also appeared on Wisconsin Public Radio and Armed Services TV.
The church is located at 209 Sands Road (behind Family Restaurant), Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.