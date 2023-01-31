Viroqua Area Montessori School to hold Montessori information night

Viroqua Area Montessori School, a public charter school, will hold a Montessori information night, Thursday, Feb. 9.
There will be an overview and information about Montessori education and Viroqua Area Montessori School (VAMS). The 2023-24 enrollment paperwork will be available.
The schedule is as follows:
- 5 p.m. Viroqua Elementary School Library—Principal will provide an overview of Montessori education and Viroqua Area Montessori School (VAMS);
- 5:30 p.m. Viroqua Elementary School Room 131 Children’s House (4K-Kindergarten), Room 136 Elementary I (E1-1st-3rd Grade), and Library Elementary II (E2-4th-6th Grade) teachers will be available to answer questions and provide more information;
- 6 p.m. Viroqua Middle School Room 246 Adolescent (7th-8th Grade) teachers will be available to answer questions and provide more information.