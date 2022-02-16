Viroqua Area Rotary Club offers mini-grants to help Vernon County community at-large

This February the Viroqua Area Rotary Club encourages you to Show Your Love to Our Community.

The Viroqua Area Rotary Club is announcing the availability of 12 $500 mini-grants for Vernon County organizations to show their love to the area community. Established non-profits, and other community organizations are eligible to apply using this simple application or by requesting an alternate form by emailing kdahl@mwt.net

Applications will be accepted through March 31. Funded projects will be required to attend a future Rotary Club meeting to share about their organization, and the project they are completing using the funds from this Mini-Grant.

Projects funded through these mini-grants should benefit the Vernon County community at-large rather than a single family or individual. Funds may be used to fund a project in its entirety, or as seed money or fundraising support for a project requiring more than $500. Rotarians will score the applications and select those fitting best with the priorities of the club and community needs.

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Projects should do at least one of the following:

Support education;

Grow local economies;

Protect the environment;

Promote peace;

Fight disease;

Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene;

Save mothers and children.

To learn more about Rotary’s causes, visit: https://www.rotary.org/en/our-causes

