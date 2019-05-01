The Viroqua Area School Board appointed Matthew Tubbin to the board at a special meeting, Tuesday night.
Tubbin fills the seat that was left open following the March 21 resignation of longtime School Board member Scott Mills. Seven candidates submitted letters of application for the board seat.
Following the oath of office, there was the election of officers. Angie Lawrence was elected president, Vicki Koppa vice president, Robert Nigh clerk and Amanda Running treasurer.
In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Ryan Ormson, high school math teacher, effective May 3, and Michelle Bahr, high school language arts teacher, and Cameron Roy, high school math teacher, both effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The board also voted to appoint high school math teacher Riley Abing, high school math teacher Christopher Beine and high school/middle school physical education teacher Austin Jones.
The School Board accepted a roof replacement bid from Interstate Roofing & WTP., Inc. for a ballasted system in the amount of $119,610 as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee. The bid is for the replacement of the pool roof, and work will begin this fall.
The School Board also accepted the portable stage bid from Wenger for a 40-foot by 60-foot staging system including storage carts, steps, handrails, railings and skirting in the amount of $9,984 as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee. The portable stage will be used between all three of the schools – middle, high and elementary.
The Board accepted the elementary kitchen steamer bid from Boelter in the amount of $16,714.13, including installation, as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Board members set the budget hearing/annual meeting for Monday, Sept. 16.
