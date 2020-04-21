Viroqua Area School Board votes to request waiver from DPI for instructional hours in light of COVID-19

“Teachers and students are doing a great job with education,” he said. “We’ll stick with the traditional grading system. It’s a trying time; staff and students are resilient and successful.”

Schneider said parents were surveyed and the results show parents are satisfied with what the middle school is doing during the school closure, even though it’s not perfect. “I want to thank students and staff for hanging in there.”

Schneider said the sixth-grade camping trip and a trip to the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells have been canceled because they are too difficult to reschedule. He added the middle school is looking at a virtual transition for fourth-graders and eighth-graders.

Yashinsky said a new Student Services website has been launched, and there is a Student Services – Student & Parent Resources tab on the school district’s website and includes contact information for staff, school closure resources and community resources. She said staff members are connecting with students, and parents are pleased with the services being offered.

Whitford said teachers are doing a great job interacting with parents using a variety of tools. He said learning packets are being used by students and teachers then connect with families at home using such things as email and Google Classroom.