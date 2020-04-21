Viroqua Area School Board votes to request waiver from DPI for instructional hours in light of COVID-19

The Viroqua School Board voted on Monday to request the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction waive the requirements for the district to meet instructional hours for students for the 2019-2020 school year and waive the requirements to complete an educator effectiveness cycle for educators in their summary year in 2019-2020.
The request for the two waivers was in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a state of emergency and impacted the district through the statewide closure of schools.
Prior to the vote, District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said DPI is recognizing the affect school closures are having on districts and their ability to continue the hour-to-hour instruction. He said DPI knows school districts are trying to keep their continuity of learning.
“There’s a dramatic shift how we give lessons daily,” Arnson said. “DPI has made it simple to request a waiver.”
He added this is an unusual situation and this is essentially a grace year. “The DPI is saying, ‘You’re doing your best’.”
Arnson said there is an evaluation process of educators that is on a three-year cycle, with the third year called the summary year. The summary year includes information gathered over the three years, such as classroom observations, goals and expectations.
He said not all teachers are able to fulfill the expectations of their summary year because of the school closure. Arnson said DPI is allowing a grace year for educators to complete their educator effectiveness cycle during the next school year.
“It’s made available to all districts,” Arnson said. “This gives educators more time.”
Summer school contracts were also approved by the board. Prior to the vote, Arnson said school districts haven’t been told they can’t have summer school, and are waiting for a more definitive answer and clarification. “We decided to continue planning; we want to be ready to roll. We want to try and hold summer school.”
Currently the summer school program is scheduled for June 15-July 10. Registration began April 15 and continues until May 4. Arnson said there is a possibility the dates could change.
The 2020-2021 school fees were approved by the board. The administration recommended to keep the same fee schedule as the past five years. All students receive free admittance for home athletic events, excluding tournaments. Students eligible for free and reduced lunch will have all fees waived.
“We understand this is a difficult time for families,” Arnson said.
School Board members approved the elementary school HVAC improvements bid from Deml Controls in the amount of $16,920.20 as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the improvements include removal of dielectric unions. He said a number of them have failed and dielectric unions are no longer used.
Board members also approved the Bigley Pool HVAC replacement bid from Trane in the amount of $4,438 as recommended by the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Robert Nigh, chair of the committee, said the new unit is more efficient and it could be moved elsewhere if needed. Brendel said the unit is replacing a condenser that failed last fall, and cools the pool’s reception area, locker rooms/changing areas and office.
“We don’t know when we’ll open the pool, but we need to have air conditioning,” Brendel said.
Board members received an update on the elementary school window project that includes re-flashing doors and windows. Brendel said central joints are also being re-caulked, and blocks are being pressure washed and given a coat of sealant.
Brendel said there haven’t been any surprises as the crew works. There have been opportunities for the crew to address areas without insulation, which will help with energy efficiency and comfort. “The window project is in full swing,” he said.
All of the administrators – Jason Cress, high school principal, John Schneider, middle school principal, Tom Whitford, elementary school principal, and Jana Yashinsky, director of student services -- gave COVID-19 school closure updates.
Cress said in the next couple days parents will receive save-the-date information for postponed events at the high school.
“Teachers and students are doing a great job with education,” he said. “We’ll stick with the traditional grading system. It’s a trying time; staff and students are resilient and successful.”
Schneider said parents were surveyed and the results show parents are satisfied with what the middle school is doing during the school closure, even though it’s not perfect. “I want to thank students and staff for hanging in there.”
Schneider said the sixth-grade camping trip and a trip to the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells have been canceled because they are too difficult to reschedule. He added the middle school is looking at a virtual transition for fourth-graders and eighth-graders.
Yashinsky said a new Student Services website has been launched, and there is a Student Services – Student & Parent Resources tab on the school district’s website and includes contact information for staff, school closure resources and community resources. She said staff members are connecting with students, and parents are pleased with the services being offered.
Whitford said teachers are doing a great job interacting with parents using a variety of tools. He said learning packets are being used by students and teachers then connect with families at home using such things as email and Google Classroom.
“Without set tools, it’s a challenge to see what works to continue the learning process; most parents are good at checking in,” Whitford said. “The next challenge is summer school – what it will look like and when it happens. We are starting to have a conversation how to gather data and give feedback at the end of the year.”
Arnson said there is a COVID-19 Info link on the school district’s website, and it includes updates and other related information.
Arnson thanked the community for voting in favor of the operational referendum that was on the April 7 ballot. He said the referendum will address a lot of important projects in the district, such as maintenance and bus rotation.
“We take community support seriously,” he said. Arnson said even with the passage of the referendum, there is tax relief.
On April 7, voters were asked to exceed the revenue limits by $550,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes. Official results show there were 1,327 yes votes and 1,269 no votes.
Incumbents Amanda Running and Matthew Tubbin ran unopposed; Running received 1,801 votes and Tubbin received 1,604 votes.
Canvasing for the Viroqua Area School Board and referendum elections was held April 15.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
