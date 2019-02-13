The harsh winter weather has caused Viroqua Area Schools to close school.
On Feb. 7, VAS District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson posted a letter on the district’s website and social media outlining a school day make-up plan.
According to the letter, “We have experienced more than the typical number of school closing days already this year. Annually we include over three days’ worth of minutes above the WI Department of Public Instruction (DPI) requirements. When we have a year like this, we naturally want to make up our instructional minutes with students so that they are getting the education that our teachers have planned; but also, we know that we need to make up minutes to remain compliant with (DPI). As of today (Feb. 7), adding the instructional time listed below will ensure that we are meeting the DPI instructional minutes requirement for this school year.”
The plan for make-up time includes the following changes:
- Thursday, Feb. 21, is a school day. Formerly it was a teacher professional development day without students.
- Friday, March 29, is a school day. This day had been designated as a potential make-up day.
- Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5 will be full school days. June 5 is an additional day added to the schedule.
“Our winter season is not over yet,” Arnson wrote. “As we encounter any further school closing days, we will have to evaluate the best way to recovery those days. This may include adding more school days in June or adding minutes to the day. A separate decision will be made if and when that become necessary.”
