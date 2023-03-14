Viroqua Area Schools will commemorate the completion of its Early Learning Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 21. In response to the community’s vast need for childcare, the Viroqua Area Schools found an opportunity to help address this need by purchasing and repurposing an existing community building into an early learning center (ELC).

On Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held outside the front entrance of the new ELC at 601 Arena Drive, Viroqua. The dedication will include a short presentation and remarks by administration, board members, and other distinguished guests. Following the ribbon cutting, present attendees are invited to take a guided tour of the ELC and gather for refreshments.

A community open house will be held March 22 from 3:30 to 7 p.m., where all members of the Viroqua community are welcome to visit the Viroqua Area Schools Early Learning Center, take a tour of the new center, and visit with the staff and teachers.

“We were able to purchase a former assisted living building by using district funds, one-time federal money assistance and available grants,” shared Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator. “The District is excited to assist in providing much-needed childcare in the community for our staff and families of Viroqua. We hope the community joins us for the Open House on March 22 to celebrate this welcome addition.”

Viroqua Area Schools partnered with HSR Architects and Miron Construction on the design and construction of the Early Learning Center. The team got to work in May 2022, and worked through the design process with the director of the new ELC, Sharon Engh, and staff input.

Additional details on the project are available on the District’s website: http://www.viroquaareaschools.com.

For additional information, please contact the Early Learning Center Director, Sharon Engh, at 608-637-1112, sengh@viroquablackhawk.org or visit the website.