Viroqua Area Schools approves concept plan for school reopening

Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education has approved a concept plan for reopening its school buildings using a hybrid model on Sept. 1, the first day of school for all students.
The 2020-21 Back to School Concept Plan, details how students in grades 7-12 will spend some of their time in school and some engaged in virtual learning. K-6 learning will take place in person five days per week. The district’s goal is to transition back to full in-person teaching and learning as soon as it is safe to do so. The concept plan was developed with the District Leadership Team in consultation with the Vernon County Health Department and Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team.
Concept Plan Overview
- 4K - two days/week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
- K-6th Grade - five days/week of in-person learning.
- 7-12 Grade - A/B schedule with two days/week of in-person learning and three days virtual learning.
- There will be a full-time virtual option at each grade level.
- Dismissal times will be 2:20 p.m. at the elementary and 2:30 p.m. at the middle/high school.
- VAS be re-evaluating its plan mid-quarter, every four-and-a-half weeks, to see if revisions are needed.
The district will also offer a virtual learning option for families who do not yet feel comfortable having their students return to school. This option will offer rigor and opportunities equal to what students experience on campus.
“We are aware that this situation is very emotional for all stakeholders and this situation is also very fluid,” says Tom Burkhalter, district administrator. “While this wasn’t easy and there are many more hurdles to jump, we feel this gives us the platform to provide a top notch education while also keeping safety of staff and students as our top priority.”
Many safety precautions are being put into place to ensure VAS are as safe as possible. These are just a few:
- Students and staff will be wearing facial coverings when inside the school buildings and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.
- Visitors will not be allowed in the schools for the time being, and family members will not leave their vehicles when picking up or dropping off their children.
- In addition, teachers will allow for more breaks for handwashing, while no-touch hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout all buildings.
- The district’s staff will significantly increase the wiping down and disinfecting of public spaces and high-touch surfaces during school hours. Each evening, they will conduct a more thorough cleaning, again disinfecting high-touch surfaces like sinks, drinking fountains, door handles, tables and desks.
Families will be receiving more information outlining next steps in the planning process including a survey and town hall meeting dates for families and community members to address concerns and ask questions.
Viroqua Area Schools has established a web page where families and community members can learn more about the reopening plan, the hybrid learning model and preventive actions being taken to protect public health and safety. To access the page, visit viroquaareaschools.com and by clicking on the COVID-19 and Fall Planning Updates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!