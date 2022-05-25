Viroqua Area Schools asks residents to give feedback on the future of district facilities

VIROQUA, WI – The Viroqua Area Schools Board of Education and administration are seeking resident feedback on facilities priorities and potential future improvement plans through a community-wide survey.

This survey is a result of the three Community Input Sessions that were held in April; every Viroqua resident was invited and welcomed to attend, and if they were unable to attend in person, the District recorded a session and posted it online. Feedback was received from more than 100 individuals during these sessions, and the District was able to frame the community-wide survey around the information gathered.

The eight-page survey has now been delivered to every Viroqua Area Schools resident; if you have yet to receive a copy, please contact the District. The survey will provide the District with valuable information about the desired direction for future improvements

Over the past year, the District has been assessing and evaluating options to address facility needs that are too large to be covered by the District’s annual operating budget. To view the proposed plans and learn more about the facilities planning work, please visit the district website.

The purpose of the community survey is to gather feedback on potential plans to improve educational spaces for both today’s students and future generations of Viroqua Blackhawks. The survey feedback will help the District and Board of Education prioritize if and when projects should be funded.

“We are asking our community for input on when and how to proceed with needed improvements to our school facilities,” said District Administrator, Tom Burkhalter. “We are very grateful for the continued support from our community, and we are asking the residents to give us feedback on our next steps.”

To collect feedback, the District is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent data firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. Residents can complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the postage-paid envelope provided or log on to the website listed on the paper survey, enter the unique access code, and take the survey online.

To get additional survey copies for members of your household, or for a Spanish-language version of the survey, please call the District Office at 608-637-1186. The survey is open until June 3.

Results of the survey will be reported at the Board of Education meeting later this summer and will be available on the District’s website.

More information is also on the District’s website at www.viroquaareaschools.com. Questions can be directed to Tom Burkhalter, District Administrator, 608-637-1186, or email tburkhalter@viroquablackhawk.org.

