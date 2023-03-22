Viroqua Area Schools dedicated its early learning center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tuesday, March 21.

The celebration was the culmination of a two-year project that began when the school district was authorized to purchase the former Vernon Memorial Healthcare Fairhaven Assisted Living property at the district’s annual meeting in September of 2021. VMH announced Fairhaven’s closure in September of 2020.

The school district partnered with HSR Architects and Miron Construction on the design and construction of the early learning center. The team got to work in May 2022, and worked through the design process with the director of the new center, Sharon Engh, and staff input. Construction began in mid-November 2022.

Angie Lawrence, school board president, welcomed guests to the ceremony.

“I am so proud of the tremendous support,” she said. “It’s so fabulous to see you here today.”

Lawrence said she has been a resident of the school district for more than 25 years, and there has been a child-care shortage ever since. She said task forces and community sessions have been formed over the years to look at ways to solve the problem.

She said a project like the early learning center takes collaboration with various entities. She said the collaboration brought the school district one step closer to helping address the need for high quality child care in the community.

Rep. Loren Oldenburg, 96th Assembly District, thanked school board members and District Administrator Tom Burkhalter for a job well done.

“Brad Pfaff and I have been a part of the process of the child-care issue in the (Assembly) district and state; it’s on our radar in Madison,” he said. “I was just in Prairie du Chien and it’s a child care desert and Vernon County is a child care desert.”

Oldenburg said Vernon Memorial Healthcare could have said no to selling the building to the school district. “We can promote this project throughout the state,” he said. “It (the building) is beautiful.”

Sen. Brad Pfaff, 32nd Senate District, said he has two children in their 20s and recognizes how challenging it can be to balance child care with a job and recognizes the importance of child care.

“We are facing a shortage,” he said. “There is no easy solution.” He noted it can be cost-prohibitive for parents to find child care and child care centers’ margins might not be big enough to expand to accept more children.

“We are short of child care,” Pfaff said. “It’s (the early learning center) is an important step. I do believe other communities and (school) districts will ask to take a good look at this. It’s awesome the community came together for students... The best solutions come from the local level. This is an example of a community putting aside its differences … to get the job done; you got the job done.”

Margaret McMahon, senior manager with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, also spoke. She said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson visited the site more than a year ago. “This is an innovative use of an (existing) building… What’s best for children is best for the state.”

She said Viroqua found an innovative solution to use Dream Up! grant funds. “Access to child care is vital to a community’s well-being… This work can be done when we work together.”

District Administrator Burkhalter was the final person to give remarks. “To say this has been a journey is an understatement,” he said. “It’s been two years of hard work.”

He thanked numerous individuals who helped during the process, including the district's administrative team, HSR Architects and Miron Construction. He also acknowledged the center’s director, Sharon Engh, and the full-time and part-time staff.

Burkhalter said after the building was purchased from Vernon Memorial Healthcare, there was discussion on how the school district wanted to operate the early learning center – by bringing in a vendor or having the district sponsor and operate the center. In the end, the school district decided to operate the center.

He said the school district has fair wages and benefits, and can offer early childhood education and special education services, and is able to provide breakfast, lunch and snack through the food service department. He noted meals will be delivered to the center.

Following the ribbon-cutting, attendees were invited to take guided tours of the center and gather for refreshments.

The early learning center, which is located at 601 Arena Drive, will serve children age 6 weeks to 11 years old. At first, 40 children will be cared for at the center. The center’s license is now at 90, with the potential to expand to 110 children.