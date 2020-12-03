Viroqua Area Schools deliver meals during remote learning

Viroqua Area Schools has been learning remotely since Nov. 16, and the food service staff continues to prepare lunches and breakfasts so students are fueled up for their studies.
VAS is providing meals for families that would like to participate. All children 18 years and younger who live in the district are eligible for breakfast and lunch each day at no cost. There are no income-based qualifications needed to participate. This program is also available to private school and home-schooled children.
Kristi Ethridge, food services director, said 1,200 meals (600 breakfasts and 600 lunches) are delivered Monday through Friday. She said lunches include “everything and anything.” For example, on Dec. 2 students were served walking tacos. Lunches have also included entrees such as spaghetti, chicken and mashed potatoes bowls, and breaded chicken patties.
Ethridge said PBJ’s are popular breakfast items. Breakfasts have also included mini bagels filled with cream cheese, breakfast pizza, sausage wraps, cereal and cereal bars.
Breakfasts and lunches, Ethridge said, are pretty similar to what students are served when there is in-person learning.
The cooks prepare the food ahead and portion it out. “All the food we send needs to be heated in the microwave (once it’s delivered),” Ethridge said. Everything is packaged individually, she said, to be incompliance with CDC requirements because of the pandemic.
Food service staff box up the meals for the bus routes between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. Bus drivers come to the high school/middle school cafeteria to pick up meals between 9:45 and 10 a.m. and distribute them on the bus routes. School employees load up district vans with the meals and distribute them in town at designated pick-up sites between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
Ethridge said there has been positive feedback from families about the free meal program. “People appreciate having the meals and meal delivery.”
She said one of the positive aspects of the meal program is that she has gotten to know other district employees as they’ve helped deliver meals.
When the district resumes in-person/hybrid model learning, it will transition back to the weekly pick-ups at the school for those families that have signed up for that option. Ethridge said that on Wednesdays 200 meals are picked up, and there’s a week’s worth of food for students.
District leaders hope to be able to return to in-person/hybrid model learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
“We’ll see what goes next week,” Ethridge said.
