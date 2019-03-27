Viroqua Area Schools District will be accepting candidate letters of application until April 25 to fill Scott Mills’ seat. Mills resigned effective March 21.
The school district released its timeline for appointment Tuesday afternoon. According to the timeline, the vacancy will be advertised. Following the spring election on April 2, the regular board meeting will be held April 15 with the current slate of officers. The new term begins Monday, April 22. The candidate letters of application are due to the district office April 25. During the week of April 29 to May 3 there will be a School Board meeting to make an appointment, with a reorganization meeting to follow.
The term of office for the position will expire on April 26, 2020. Interested people who reside in the Viroqua Area Schools District must submit a letter of interest and a Declaration of Candidacy form to Dr. Kehl Arnson, District Administrator, 115 N. Education Ave., Viroqua WI 54665, by 4 p.m. on April 25. A Declaration of Candidacy form may be printed at www.viroquaareaschools.com or picked up at the district office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.